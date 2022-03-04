Courteney Cox Remembers Her Audition for Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’ Video: ‘I Was So Nervous’

Before Courteney Cox achieved fame from starring in Friends, the actress appeared as a starry eyed fan in Bruce Springsteen‘s video for his 1984 hit, “Dancing in the Dark.” In the visual, the rock star brought up a young Cox to dance with him on stage — a moment that she has yet to forget. In her Tuesday (March 2) interview with Howard Stern for his namesake radio show, Cox reflected on being in the video and detailed the interesting audition process.

“Bruce Springsteen is such an amazing… God, he’s so incredible. I love that song,” Cox replied when Stern asked if the song is still important to her after all this time. “I get a little embarrassed because I do feel like when I watch the video, when I see it…I mean, God. Did you see my dance? It was pathetic. I’m not a bad dancer, but that was horrible. I was so nervous.”

Speaking on her audition, Cox explained that she arrived to the studio and was surrounded by professional dancers, which at the time, she was not. She continued, “I thought I was in the wrong place. I was like, ‘I don’t know what they’re doing but I can’t even bend my leg. This is it.’ I went into on Brian De Palma’s office. He put on the music and said, ‘Well, you dance.’ And I thought, ‘Right now? Here? In front of you? Just the two of us?'”

Thankfully, Cox’s awkwardness worked in her favor. “I think that’s why I got it because I was like, Okay!’ I think that’s what they wanted, a fan that just couldn’t believe it,” the actress concluded.

Watch Cox talk about her “Dancing in the Dark” experience below.