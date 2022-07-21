Corey Taylor Has Lost Hope in Humanity: ‘People Aren’t Going to Change’

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor is done with hoping for a better tomorrow and believing that people have the capacity to change. While speaking about Slipknot’s upcoming album, The End, So Far, Taylor told Kerrang! in an interview published Thursday (July 21) that it has become exhausting to hope for the betterment of mankind. Now, he’d rather watch things descend into chaos.

“I think if I was younger then I would believe in something like hope. I would have that kind of optimism, but I’ve seen waves of this s–t for 30 years, and I’m just unimpressed,” he said. “The sad thing is, it takes real tragedy to make anything change, because we’re not a proactive species. We would rather close the door after the house is already on fire. I’m just kind of used to it at this point.”

Taylor continued, “I still obviously support and believe in all the causes that I’m very passionate about, but at the same time, I just realized that people aren’t going to change – and I’m done trying to change people. It’s wasted effort, and it takes time away from the people that I actually care about. Until I see real s–t, I’m just not going to care anymore. It’s like, ‘If you motherf–ers want to kill each other, go ahead. I’m just gonna stand back and will not be in the line of fire,’ because I’m tired of the idiocy. I can only watch stupid s–t for f–king so long. So yeah, it’s me basically going, ‘Go ahead, just f–king beat the living s–t out of each other and see what happens.’”

Taylor pivoted to a more cheerful subject during the interview and discussed Slipknot’s album The End, So Far, which is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 30. While the rock group is covering new ground in forthcoming LP, a large part of the new album’s inspirations came from the band’s 2004 release, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses).

“To me, Vol. 3 was really the most expansive album that we had done, up to that point,” Taylor explained to Kerrang!. “It was the thing that kind of pushed the boundaries for everybody, you know? We were able to experiment with different styles of music, and really show people that there was so much more depth to what we do. And I kind of feel like that’s what this album is doing. In a way it is [also] an extension of We Are Not Your Kind, but to me, the songs are better, the structuring is better. We’re able to kind of take it even further, and after 23 years professionally, being able to say that there’s ground that we haven’t covered yet, and there’s ground that we’re excited to cover, is cool.”