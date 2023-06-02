Cordae & Naomi Osaka Share Sweet Photos From Baby Shower: Are They Having a Boy or Girl?

Cordae and Naomi Osaka are getting ready to welcome their forthcoming bundle of joy. Ahead of their child’s arrival, Osaka took to Instagram on Friday (June 2) to share pictures from her and her rapper boyfriend’s baby shower, in which they also revealed the sex of their baby.

The tennis pro wore an all-white ensemble consisting of a sporty crop top, cargo pants and sneakers and posed for pictures in a pink and purple display that read “A little princess is on the way” — meaning, Osaka and Cordae are having a girl. Following several selfies in an Instagram carousel, Cordae made an appearance proudly kissing Osaka’s baby bump. The “Two Tens” rapper shared the image to his Instagram Story and wrote #GirlDad over it.

Osaka shared that she was pregnant back in January, after four years of dating the rapper. She revealed the news via Twitter, captioning an ultrasound, “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

She continued, “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

See Osaka’s sweet baby shower photos below.