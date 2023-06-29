Colleen Ballinger’s Accuser Reacts to Musical Response Video: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

YouTube star Adam McIntyre is just as shocked as the rest of the Internet upon seeing Colleen Ballinger‘s unusual response video to grooming accusations.

“Are you kidding me?” McIntyre said in a Twitch stream on Wednesday (June 28), right after Ballinger posted her 10-minute ukulele song to YouTube. “This is your response? Your response is making fun of us? I’m in awe.”

McIntyre originally accused the content creator behind the popular Miranda Sings persona of child grooming back in 2020, when he made a video claiming that the comedian had a personal friendship with him while he was just a teenager and she was in her 30s. He added that he would help with her social media and would be frequently put in uncomfortable situations, specifically noting that at one point, Ballinger sent him lingerie as a joke. At the time, Ballinger denied some of his allegations in a video.

The allegations resurfaced just a few weeks ago when another YouTuber, KodeeRants, who defended Ballinger against McIntyre in 2020, alleged that Ballinger privately shared screenshots of messages with McIntyre in a fan group chat. She also showed screenshots in her now-deleted video, in which Ballinger asked the group of fans their “favorite position,” among other inappropriate questions.

In her response video, Ballinger admitted that she did message her underage fans earlier in her career, but “took accountability” and no longer does that. “For what it’s worth, I never had any bad intentions but I do feel like s—,” the 36-year-old sang, proclaiming, “I’m not a groomer. I’m just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans.”

“Your goal is to ruin the life of the person you despise while you dramatize your lies and monetize their demise,” she sang, playing the ukulele and repeating a “toxic gossip train” chorus. “I’m sure you’re disappointed in my s–tty little song, I know you wanted me to say that I was 100 percent in the wrong.”

The now-20-year-old McIntyre continued to slam Ballinger’s video over on Twitter after seeing her clip, and even made his own response video singing and playing the ukulele. “as much as colleen discredited & made fun of me, im glad her video did ONE thing, show you all EXACTLY the type of evil woman she is, that a lot of us have experienced over the past few years behind the scenes, the mask has slipped…everyone meet the REAL colleen ballinger,” McIntyre tweeted.

“She did this to me in 2020, i can deal with this again but i just can’t believe how truly evil this woman is, i’m so upset,” he continued, before noting, “not everyone can have their reputation by taylor swift moment i guess.”

