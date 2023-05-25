Coldplay Pays Tribute to Tina Turner With ‘Proud Mary’ Performance in Barcelona

Coldplay honored the late Tina Turner during their show at Barcelona’s Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday night (May 24) with a performance of her hit, “Proud Mary.”

Explore Explore Coldplay See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

According to a number of social media users who were in attendance at the show, frontman Chris Martin dedicated the entire concert to “the beautiful Tina Turner,” who died earlier that day at age 83. Since then, an outpouring of artists have shared remembrances of the 83-year-old star, including Beyoncé, Mick Jagger and Lizzo, who also performed “Proud Mary” at her own concert.

The band stood together in a circle to perform the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s hit, which peaked at No. 4 on the chart dated March 27, 1971. In videos shared to Twitter, the entire stadium is heard singing along.

Tina Turner by Coldplay in Barcelona tonight pic.twitter.com/BnURtm7183 — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) May 24, 2023

Turner’s official Instagram account confirmed the news of her death in a statement on Wednesday (May 24). “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” the caption read. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Throughout her career, the musical icon earned 17 solo hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome),” “One of the Living,” “Typical Male” and “I Don’t Wanna Fight.” Among her other top-selling solo albums were Break Every Rule and Foreign Affair as well as the compilation album All the Best. Her last studio album was 1999’s Twenty Four Seven.