Coldplay, Lil Nas X Drop Off UK Jingle Ball Show After Positive COVID Tests in Camps

Both Lil Nas X and Coldplay were forced to drop off the line-up of the UK’s annual Jingle Ball all-star concert after unspecified members of their teams tested positive for COVID-19. “Sadly we have to announce that Coldplay and Lil Nas X have had to pull out of performing at this weekend’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barlaycard,” read a statement from host Capital FM released on Saturday (Dec. 11).

“Both acts have had members of their teams test positive for COVID-19 and therefore are not able to perform. We’d like to wish the very best and a speedy recovery to Coldplay, Lil Nas X and their teams. Of course, everyone at Capital is absolutely gutted, but the show must go on…”

Their slots were filled by newly added acts British rapper ArrDee and rock singer Tom Grennan, who both performed on Saturday, with ArrDee playing a set on Sunday as well. Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran played extended sets, respectively, on Saturday and Sunday night.

Coldplay announced the news in a tweet as well, also noting that the positive coronavirus cases in their camp also forced them to drop off the lineup of The Voice of Germany reality talent show on Sunday. “We send our love to the individuals affected and with them a swift recovery,” the band tweeted. “We’re so sorry to cancel at he last minute and apologise to everyone concerned.”

The news comes on the heels of other positive COVID cases hitting musicians, including Doja Cat, who shared on Sunday that she was pulling out of the remainder of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour; as a result she won’t appear at shows in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami. On Friday (Dec. 10), she’d announced that members on her production had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, she canceled her scheduled performances at just the New York City and Boston stops on the tour.

“As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution. Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” she wrote.