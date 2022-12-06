Coldplay Share Some of Their Current Favorite Songs While ‘In the Studio’

Coldplay is back in the studio, and frontman Chris Martin took to Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to give fans an update as well as share some of the songs he’s listening to lately.

“I hope you’re all doing well. Here are some things I love at the moment,” Martin wrote in a note shared to the social media platform, before listing his current top tracks which include RM‘s “Yun” featuring Erykah Badu, Badu’s live rendition of “Tyrone,” Bayka‘s “She Like It,” The 1975‘s “Looking for Somebody (to Love),” Inhaler‘s “Totally,” Kyoka‘s “Hurt People” and Stormzy‘s “Hide & Seek.”

Martin concluded his message by writing, “We are in the studio. We send you all much love.”

Coldplay unveiled their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, in October 2021 via Parlophone and Atlantic Records. The 12-track album featured the BTS collaboration “My Universe,” which blasted onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1, marking the Brits’ first leader since 2008’s “Viva La Vida” and giving both groups appearances on the Rock & Alternative Airplay and Alternative Airplay charts.

Music of the Spheres, meanwhile, peaked at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart dated October 30, 2021, and spent eight total weeks on the chart.