Coldplay Pays Tribute to ‘Beautiful Man’ Taylor Hawkins at Concert in Mexico

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took a moment to remember Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during the band’s concert in Mexico on Friday (March 25).

The shocking news of Hawkins’ death was announced by the Foo Fighters on Friday evening. No cause of death was immediately provided. He was 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the Dave Grohl-led group wrote in a statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

In an emotional tribute, Martin dedicated Coldplay’s 2015 A Head Full of Dreams track “Everglow” to the late drummer during the British band’s gig at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico.

“We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away,” Martin told the audience. “We weren’t sure whether to talk about it in this concert but we have to because they’re our friends and we care about them. We feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters, because we all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful, beautiful man, and so we’re going to play this song for the Foo Fighters.”

The Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform Friday night in Bogotá, Colombia, as part of Festival Estéreo Picnic. According to local news reports, Hawkins was found dead in his Bogotá hotel room. The band has reportedly canceled its remaining South American tour dates.