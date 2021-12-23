Coldplay’s Chris Martin Hints at Retirement

For Coldplay, the end of the line is in sight. Maybe.

In a new interview for the BBC, Chris Martin has indicated Coldplay will hang up their guitars in 2025, a year that would mark a quarter century since their first album release, 2000’s Parachutes.

The revelation comes in an interview Martin gave with Jo Whiley for BBC Radio 2, a snippet of which aired on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

“Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” Martin says in a preview clip. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalog as it were finishes then.”

There are several takeaways from Martin’s comments. A final album release in 2025 would give the band an even ten, and call time on 25 years of releasing music. It is, however, most unusual for a band to quit on making music while committing to touring when they’re still at or near their prime, and few would make the call four years out.

Whiley did tell Ball that she’s never sure if Martin is being dead-serious.

It wouldn’t be the first time Coldplay has hinted at calling it a day, and the rumor mill has ground away for years, if not decades. Or perhaps, Martin has just enjoying the Christmas spirits.

Coldplay is, without question, one of the most popular bands to emerge this century. The Brits have released nine studio albums, all of which went to No. 1 in their homeland, including this year’s release Music of the Spheres.

Also this year, Coldplay blasted onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 with “My Universe,” a collaboration with BTS, marking their first leader since 2008’s “Viva La Vida”.

They’ve snagged nine Brit Awards, seven Grammy Awards, and it’s only a matter of time before the Rock Hall beckons.

Coldplay tested out new material at the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle back in October, and they’ll support Music Of The Spheres with a world tour, due to play a stadium near you next year.

In an effort to make the forthcoming tour as sustainable as possible, the group announced that all the shows will be powered by 100% renewable energy.