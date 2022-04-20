Chris Martin Doesn’t Think Coldplay Can Ever Top Their BTS Collaboration

Chris Martin of Coldplay and BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Coldplay has plenty up their sleeves these days, but according to Chris Martin, nothing they’ll ever do will likely top their collaboration with BTS.

“I don’t think we’ll ever be able to match the BTS surprise,” the frontman said about “My Universe,” the band’s 2021 collab with the K-pop phenoms, in a new interview with Audacy on Wednesday (April 20). “That was surprising even for us.”

The Music of the Spheres single debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 back in October and became only the second No. 1 for the British band, and the sixth for the Korean septet.

Martin continued: “The journey from the first time it was mentioned — I was just like, ‘How could that ever work?’ — to the song itself arriving and me thinking, ‘That could be for BTS’ — to now it feeling like the most natural collaboration in the world. It’s an amazing lesson for myself in keeping an open mind all the time, because you just never know what life or music is gonna throw you.”

However, just because Martin doesn’t think he and his bandmates can deliver a bigger surprise than teaming up with the boy band, that doesn’t mean they won’t try. Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed the band is currently working on “three more albums” in the wake of 2021’s Music of the Spheres before they plan on retiring from recording sometime in 2025.

“They each have their own thing going on,” the singer teased of the trio of albums, adding, “One of them is a musical we want to do as a movie. I imagine that will probably not be finished by then. So, we won’t put that music out until that film is done.”

While Martin and co. are in the midst of their ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour, BTS just wrapped their sold out Las Vegas residency ahead of releasing their as-yet-untitled sixth studio album.

Listen to the interview below: