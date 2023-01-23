×
Coldplay Is Hitting the West Coast for Music of the Spheres World Tour: See the Dates

H.E.R. and 070 Shake will be among the supporting acts for the run.

Coldplay
Coldplay Stevie Rae Gibbs

Coldplay has added another series of dates to its Music of the Spheres world tour, but this time, the rock band is head headed to North America. On Monday (Jan. 23), the quartet announced that a series of West Coat dates have been added, and includes support from two very special guests.

Coldplay will start its West Coast trek in Seattle on Sept. 20 at Lumen Field stadium. On Sept. 22, the band heads up to Canada for a stop in Vancouver, and will play BC Place stadium. The following week, the quartet will return to the United States for a pair of dates in California — a stop at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 27 and a stop at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl on Sept. 30. H.E.R. and 070 Shake will open for the band on all dates in the North American West Coast Leg.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale starting on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. PT. Fans who originally purchased tickets to the band’s previously scheduled 2022 date in Los Angeles are being offered an exclusive first-come, first-served presale. Information for the presale will be delivered by email; the presale will take place one day before the general sale on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT.

In the meantime, Coldplay continues to take its Music of the Sphere tour across the world in 2023. The band will hit the road again starting in March, with several stops in Brazil. In May, the band will travel to Europe for dates in Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom; June will see the band perform more U.K. dates and stops in Italy, while July will take the band to Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark and the Netherlands.

See the tour announcement below.

