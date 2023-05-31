Universal Music Group’s GRAMMY Award-Winning Jon Batiste Drops New Anthem to Open Second Season of Coke Studio™

Today (May 31), Coca-Cola released the first original song to kick off the second season of COKE STUDIO. The global music platform aims to create ‘Real Magic’ between a dynamic group of emerging artists from all over the world.

The debut track, “Be Who You Are (Real Magic),” is a celebration of the power of staying true to yourself and Coca-Cola tapped GRAMMY award-winning artist Jon Batiste to write the song, which features artists NewJeans, J.I.D., Camilo, and Cat Burns.

When asked about the new single, Batiste said, “I was inspired to create an anthem that captures the Real Magic that happens when we come together as our authentic selves.

First launched in Pakistan in 2008 and re-launched globally in May 2022, COKE STUDIO is back bigger and better than ever before. From May until September, the program will consist of new song releases, live performances, and more.

When asked about his partnership with Coca-Cola, Jon Batiste explained, “I am proud to partner with Coke to share a message of encouragement and humanity with the world through my music. The Coke Studio platform does great at harnessing their global reach to bring artists of different cultures together in celebration of our cultural differences and the ultimate oneness of us all.”

In addition to the music, Coca-Cola will launch its first COKE STUDIO augmented reality record store on the COKE STUDIO™ Digital Hub. This will feature an immersive album and mobile digital experience inspired by the “Be Who You Are (Real Magic)” music video. This dynamic experience will bring fans on a journey led by an avatar of Batiste, who will guide users to listen to new songs, play games, and watch exclusive content.

Coca-Cola also announced the other artists that will be collaborating with COKE STUDIO this year.

2023 COKE STUDIO Collision Artists:

• Camilo (Colombia)

• NewJeans (Korea)

• J.I.D (US)

• Cat Burns (UK)

• Imagine Dragons (US)

• Sam Smith (UK)

• Afroto (Egypt)

• Diljit Dosanjh (India)

• Evdeki Saat (Turkey)

• Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (US)

• Nasty C (South Africa)

• Jessie Reyez (US)

• Shae Gill (Pakistan)

• Shreya Ghoshal (India)

• XIN LIU (China)

• Zack Tabudlo (Philippines)

The COKE STUDIO platform is a space for true borderless creation and collaboration amongst emerging and established music artists globally. Curated in collaboration with Universal Music Group, it offers the rare opportunity for artists from all over the world to experiment with sounds from different cultures and reach global audiences. Stream the new track “Be Who You Are (Real Magic)” and stay tuned for more from COKE STUDIO.