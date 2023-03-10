Coi Leray Talks ‘Good Vibes’ of the New Female Rapper Generation

Coi Leray dominated the stage at Rolling Loud California recently, but before her high-energy performance, she took some time to chat with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly about her impressive come-up.

Explore Explore Coi Leray See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

When asked when she knew she made it, the “Players” rapper shared, “When I found out I was on the top 10 U.K. charts, and then the top 20 pop charts and then the top 20 Billboard [Hot 100]. That was a big stepping stone for me because my dream was to cross over. Of course, I love Billboard. I look up to you guys. You guys are watching me grow, so I can’t wait to show you how much more I have for you.”

“Players” is Leray’s fourth entry on the Hot 100 (currently sitting at No. 16), after “No More Parties,” featuring Lil Durk (No. 26 peak in 2021); “Big Purr (Prrdd),” with Pooh Shiesty (No. 69, 2021); and “Blick Blick!,” with Nicki Minaj (No. 37, 2022).

As for the new generation of female rappers emerging in the music industry right now, like Coi Leray herself and Ice Spice, the 25-year-old said that the new girls in town are all about positivity. “It’s just confidence. We’re giving you good vibes, good energy, good music,” she said.

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with Coi Leray above.