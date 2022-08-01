Cody Simpson Wins Gold at a Major Swimming Meet

Cody Simpson of Australia walks out to compete in the Mens 100 Meter Butterfly Final during day one of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships at SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre on May 18, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia.

Cody Simpson, singer, songwriter, gold medalist swimmer.

The Australian all-rounder graduated to the top class of elite sport over the weekend, when he snagged gold in the pool during competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Simpson earned the bling for his swim in the semi-finals for the Australian men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team in Birmingham, England, after which the squad went on to comfortably top the podium.

The 25-year-old Queenslander also qualified for the 50m butterfly semi-finals, but finished outside of the finalists’ times.

https://twitter.com/7Sport/status/1552982741205000194

Simpson has now made an impression on the Games in the pool and with the mic. In 2017, he performed at Buckingham Palace for the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay, ahead of the competition in his hometown, the Gold Coast.



The Commonwealth Games (known as the Empire Games from 1930-50) is, like the Olympics, a quadrennial international multi-sporting event, and contested by over 70 countries that make up the Commonwealth of Nations.

The former teen pop star qualified for the national team during the Australian Swimming Championships in May.

A butterfly specialist, Simpson found time away from training in April to release a fourth album, via Coast House Collective. The self-titled studio set contains singles “Nice to Meet You” and “Let Go” as well as the Ben Harper collaboration “It’s a Dream.”

Simpson has five appearances on the Billboard 200 chart (including a No. 10 for 2013’s Surfers Paradise) and a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando to go with his new medal.