Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli Is ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Breaking Her Neck in Pool Accident

Cody Simpson is thankful his sister Alli is recovering from a dangerous pool accident.

The 23-year-old host, singer and actress took to Instagram on Monday evening (Jan. 3) to share that she broke her neck after she “dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.” Alli also tested positive for COVID-19.

“On New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1),” she shared. “I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon⁣.”

“The outcome – no immediate surgery was required & I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself..” she added. “I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord..⁣”

“the way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life.. as you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since,” she continued, thanking her family and friends for all their support and love.

“hoping the start to your year has been a whole lot better than mine!! stay safe this year fam & DON’T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW IT’S DEPTH!” she concluded.

See Alli’s Instagram post, which features a carousel of snaps from the hospital, here.

Cody was quick to share his sister’s post on his Instagram Story, and offer words of love. “You’re a miracle,” he wrote. “I love you and I am so grateful you are safe.”