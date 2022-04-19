Cody Simpson Reveals the Reason for His & Miley Cyrus’ Breakup

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson‘s relationship was a short but sweet one. The “Midnight Sky” singer had confirmed the news of their split in August 2020, and now, Simpson is giving his side of the story, sharing that it was amicable and mutual.

“It’s kinda of a mutual decision between us, just knowing that we were going in different directions in our life,” Simpson explained of the romance — which began in October 2019, just before the global pandemic hit — during his Monday (April 18) appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show. “I had just started training at the point, so my life was changing a lot and eventually I knew that I had to move back to Australia to do it properly. She was just going with her whole new album and going on tour and stuff, so it was a kind of fork in the road kind of scenario, really.”

Simpson added that his and Cyrus’ breakup after nearly a year together was “a no hard feelings thing. We were going in different places. [We had] a very great, amazing year together. We lived together during the COVID lockdown and had a lot of fun.”

Following their split, Simpson moved back to Australia to train seriously for a chance at becoming an Olympic swimmer at the 2020 Olympics. He qualified for the country’s Olympic swimming trials, but was unable to make it to the finals. That same year, Cyrus prepared for her comeback and released her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts.

Simpson has since returned to music, releasing his self-titled album on April 8. Listen to Simpson discuss his and Cyrus’ split below.