Cody Simpson Launches Eco-Friendly Fashion Brand ‘Prince Neptune’

Pop singer and swimming golden boy Cody Simpson now has his own fashion brand.

The Australian artist today (Aug. 23) unveils Prince Neptune: The Label, and its range of eco-wear, from tees to hoodies, shirts, bandanas and more — all stamped with the freshwater god’s trident.

Designed and founded by Simpson, and two years in the making, the label was “conceived with the planet and people in mind,” reads a statement.

“From the design and fabric considerations – to factory ethics and manufacturing processes – right through to the packaging and distribution services, the brand is intentionally eco-considered to conserve our planet’s resources.”

Simpson models some of the kit on his social channels. And like the man himself, the label is said to represent good times and chilling out. “Each garment is embroidered with the trident that to me represents broad ideals like freedom, confidence and consciousness down to my specifics of interests,” he explains, “lifestyle, sailing, beautiful cafes, nature, jazz, rock n’ roll, restaurant culture, swimming, luxury, the ocean and ultimately the desire to present yourself well and with ease.”

Swimming and the ocean are a huge part of Simpson’s life. Raised on the Gold Coast, Simpson completed a remarkable turn into the ranks of professional swimming last month when he won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England as part of the Australian men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team.

A butterfly specialist, the former teen heart throb qualified for the national team during the Australian Swimming Championships in May.

Simpson found time in April to release a fourth album, via Coast House Collective, a self-titled studio set containing singles “Nice to Meet You” and “Let Go” as well as the Ben Harper collaboration “It’s a Dream.”

In 2019, he won the inaugural Australian edition of The Masked Singer.