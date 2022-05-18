Cody Simpson Qualifies for Australia’s National Swim Team

Cody Simpson of Australia walks out to compete in the Mens 100 Meter Butterfly Final during day one of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships at SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre on May 18, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia.

Cody Simpson has officially made the Australian national swimming team. On Wednesday (May 18), the pop star competed in the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide and has qualified for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

During the first day of the sporting event, Simpson swam the 100-meter butterfly and came in third place at 51.96 seconds behind Olympians Matt Temple (51.50 seconds) and Kyle Chalmers (51.67 seconds).

Explore Explore Cody Simpson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“That’s a dream come true. I had a great swim this morning and so much progress since last year,” the “Golden Thing” singer said after the race according to Aussie outlet Barron’s. “I didn’t even think I’d be remotely competitive until this year at the earliest, so to make the team is just a bonus on the way to Paris [for the 2024 Olympics].”

While Simpson clearly has his eye on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, he’ll first swim in the Commonwealth Games against athletes from over seventy countries this July in Birmingham, England. His finish at this year’s Championships is a marked improvement over his performance at the 2021 Olympic swim trials, where he placed last in the same event.

The singer’s big win comes just weeks after the release of his fourth album, which dropped in early April via Coast House Collective. The self-titled studio set contains singles “Nice to Meet You” and “Let Go” as well as the Ben Harper collaboration “It’s a Dream.”

Simpson also addressed his breakup with ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus while promoting the album, explaining that his decision to move back to his home country to focus on training just as she was gearing up to release 2020’s Plastic Hearts forced the couple to face a proverbial fork in the road.