Coco Jones Says It’s ‘Such a Compliment’ to Get Mistaken for Jennifer Hudson

Fans were seeing double while watching the Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday (March 22), when Coco Jones joined the American Idol alum on the couch as a guest.
“Do we look alike to y’all?” Hudson asked the audience, who broke out in cheers in agreement.
When asked if she gets mistaken for Hudson a lot, Jones replied, “I get that so often that honestly at this point I just play into it.” She then began jokingly singing the opening lines to Hudson’s incredible rendition of the Dreamgirls track “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”
The talk show host then agreed that she too gets the resemblance comments. “People say, ‘Who would you want to play you?’ And I see your name keep popping up,” she said, before the “ICU” singer replied, “Stop playing with me. I’m ready at this point.”
Jones continued, “I take it as such a compliment, because you know you have been so impactful in my life. Just watching you, another beautiful dark-skinned woman, killing it. That’s my motivation.”
Before her inevitable role in a Hudson biopic, Jones is currently starring in the Peacock original series, Bel-Air, which was recently renewed for a season three. Watch the full Jennifer Hudson Show interview below.