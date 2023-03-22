×
Coco Jones Says It’s ‘Such a Compliment’ to Get Mistaken for Jennifer Hudson

She's even 'ready' to play JHud in a future biopic.

Coco Jones on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
Coco Jones on 'Jennifer Hudson Show' Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Fans were seeing double while watching the Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday (March 22), when Coco Jones joined the American Idol alum on the couch as a guest.

“Do we look alike to y’all?” Hudson asked the audience, who broke out in cheers in agreement.

When asked if she gets mistaken for Hudson a lot, Jones replied, “I get that so often that honestly at this point I just play into it.” She then began jokingly singing the opening lines to Hudson’s incredible rendition of the Dreamgirls track “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”

The talk show host then agreed that she too gets the resemblance comments. “People say, ‘Who would you want to play you?’ And I see your name keep popping up,” she said, before the “ICU” singer replied, “Stop playing with me. I’m ready at this point.”

Jones continued, “I take it as such a compliment, because you know you have been so impactful in my life. Just watching you, another beautiful dark-skinned woman, killing it. That’s my motivation.”

Before her inevitable role in a Hudson biopic, Jones is currently starring in the Peacock original series, Bel-Air, which was recently renewed for a season three. Watch the full Jennifer Hudson Show interview below.

