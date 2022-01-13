Who Are You Most Excited to See at Coachella 2022? Vote!

Festivalgoers attend the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 Day 1 on April 12, 2019 in Indio, Calif.

After two years of postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is officially heading back Indio, Calif., in 2022 with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

Swedish House Mafia is also heading to the desert, as are stars including Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Disclosure, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Karol G, Anitta, Giveon and many, many more.

Check out the full Coachella 2022 lineup on the festival’s Instagram page here.

