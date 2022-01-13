×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Who Are You Most Excited to See at Coachella 2022? Vote!

We want to know who you're most excited to see perform at Coachella 2022.

Coachella
Festivalgoers attend the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 Day 1 on April 12, 2019 in Indio, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for Coachella

After two years of postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is officially heading back Indio, Calif., in 2022 with headliners Harry StylesBillie Eilish and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

Swedish House Mafia is also heading to the desert, as are stars including Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Disclosure, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Karol G, Anitta, Giveon and many, many more.

Check out the full Coachella 2022 lineup on the festival’s Instagram page here.

With all the high-profile artists set to take the stage at Coachella in April, we at Billboard want to know who you’re most excited to see perform. Let us know by voting below!

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad