How to Watch the Coachella 2023 Livestream

Thousands of music fans are flocking to Indio, Calif., this weekend for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK will be headlining the three-day event.

For those unable to make it out to the desert in person, YouTube will be streaming live from all stages of the festival with six separate livestreams over both weekends of the festival, so you can enjoy all the action from the comfort of your own home.

In addition to the performances, the livestream experience will also feature exclusive merch drops on Coachella’s YouTube channel, plus behind-the-scenes content with artists, creators and fans on YouTube Shorts.

The weekend one livestream, sponsored by Fast X, Verizon and NYX Professional Makeup in the U.S., will kick off on Coachella’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 14, and run through Sunday night (April 16).

Weekend two, sponsored by Tic Tac and Dove Shower Collection, will begin at the same time on Friday, April 21, before wrapping up on Sunday, April 23.

Additional Coachella performers this year include Rosalía, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Blondie, Becky G, Pusha T, Metro Boomin, Charlie XCX, Kid Laroi, Flo Mili, Bjork, A Boogie, Uncle Waffles, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Elderbrook, Kenny Beats, Yves Tumor, The Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada and SG Lewis and many more.

At the last minute, the reunited classic line-up of Blink-182 will debut on Friday (April 14) at Coachella. The group comprised of singer/bassist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and returning member guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge is slated to take the Sahara stage at 6:45 p.m.