Coachella Co-Founder Says Kanye West Dropping Out Was a ‘Good Decision for Him’

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nearly two weeks before Kanye West was supposed to headline Coachella 2022, the rapper pulled out of his set on April 4 without a public statement or explanation.

In a new interview with the LA Times, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett shared his thoughts on Ye’s last-minute removal, noting that he’s still “good with Kanye.”

“I Zoomed with him a couple days prior, and I think it was a good decision for him,” Tollett said.

Thankfully, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia’s manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby called Tollett right after the lineup change, asking what he was looking for as a replacement. “Abel [Tesfaye] and Sal called and said, ‘What do you need?’” Tollett recalled. “I said, ‘I actually don’t know yet. Right now I’m a little stunned with Kanye leaving. I’ve got to think what to do here.’”

While Tollett added that this year’s Coachella was “harder on me than usual,” due to all the unprecedented changes surrounding the pandemic,” the final lineup ultimately worked out when within days, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia became the new headliners for day three of the two-weekend festival. “When all these headliners changed, it was hard, I won’t lie,” said Tollett. “But it’s also just part of what you do. Don’t get upset. Just make a change, you know?”

“We’ve had three years to prep for this show and doors opened 20 minutes late,” he joked about his final thoughts, after the festival wrapped up its 2022 edition on Sunday (April 24). “That just shows you how hard it is to get things together.”