Which Coachella Performance Are You Most Excited For? Vote!

Let us know which Coachella performance you are most looking forward to by voting in our poll.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival revealed its jam-packed 2023 lineup on Tuesday (Jan. 10), with Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK set to headline.

Also set to perform are Gorillaz, Rosalia, Bjork, Kaytranada, Blondie, Burna Boy, The Kid LAROI, MUNA and many more. The 2023 iteration of the popular music festival is slated to run on two consecutive weekends, from April 14 to 16 and then again from April 21 to 23.

Leading up to Coachella, we want to know who on the lineup you are most excited to see. Check out the full list here, and let us know by voting below.

