YouTube Unveils Its Biggest Coachella Livestream Experience for 2023 Festival

Coachella is just around the corner, and for those who won’t be able to make it out to Indio, Calif., to catch the three-day festival in person, YouTube has got you covered.

The video-sharing platform unveiled its 2023 Coachella livestream experience on Monday (April 3), and for the first time, YouTube will be streaming live from all stages of the festival with six separate livestreams over both weekends of the desert festival.

The livestream experience will feature performances and exclusive merch drops on Coachella’s YouTube channel, plus on-the-ground content with artists, creators and fans on YouTube Shorts.

The weekend one livestream, sponsored by Fast X, Verizon and NYX Professional Makeup in the U.S., will kick off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 14, and run through Sunday night (April 16). Weekend two, sponsored by Tic Tac and Dove Shower Collection, will begin at the same time on Friday, April 21, before wrapping up on Sunday, April 23.

Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK are headlining this year’s festival, with additional performers including Rosalía, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Blondie, Becky G, Pusha T, Metro Boomin, Charlie XCX, Kid Laroi, Flo Mili, Bjork, A Boogie, Uncle Waffles, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Elderbrook, Kenny Beats, Yves Tumor, The Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada and SG Lewis and many more.

Watch the teaser for YouTube’s Coachella livestream event below, and see more information here.