Calvin Harris, The Chemical Brothers, Eric Prydz’s HOLO, & More: Here’s Every Electronic Artist Playing Coachella 2023

Coachella season is officially upon us. After weeks of swirling rumors about who’d be filling out the 2023 lineup, the desert’s most hyped music festival on Tuesday (Jan. 10) announced its 2023 lineup.

In addition to headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean, there is of course, as always, a robust slate of dance/electronic artists on the bill. Key players include Calvin Harris, who hasn’t played Coachella since his mainstage slot back in 2014, the Coachella debut of Eric Prydz’s massively hyped (and with good reason) HOLO show, a set from Deadmau5′ TESTPILOT alter-ego, along with genre pioneers The Chemical Brothers, whose last Coachella appearance was back in 2011.

Notably, Harris’ name currently appears at the bottom of the bill, signifying that festival organizers have not yet decided on which day of the fest the Scottish superstar will play the show. Last year, Swedish House Mafia initially appeared in this area of the lineup poster as well, until the group replaced Ye as the event’s Sunday night co-headliner, along with The Weeknd.

The finer print of the Coachella 2023 bill features a crew of major dance players, including a reunion from Sasha & Digweed, Alison Wonderland’s Whyte Fang project, actor/DJ/heartthrob Idris Elba, Danish sensations WhoMadeWho and LP Giobbi.

Coachella has two stages dedicated exclusively to dance music, with the Yuma tent providing a club-style space for house and techno, while the massive Sahara Tent hosts more commercial sounds, with the genre also spread out between the festival’s other stages. The festival’s Do Lab stage also annually hosts its own three-day slate of electronic artists, with that companion lineup — which typically includes a few massive surprise sets — to drop in the coming months.

Here’s when the electronic acts are playing at this year’s festival:

Friday, April 14 & 21

The Chemical Brothers

Kaytranada

Yves Tumor

TESTPILOT

Maceo Plex

Jamie Jones

Malaa

Whyte Fang (Alison Wonderland)

Idris Elba

Vintage Culture

Dombresky

Nora En Pure

Uncle Waffles

Mochakk

Dennis Cruz

PAWSA

Oliver Koletzki

Chris Stussy

Saturday April 15 & 22

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO

Underworld

SOFI TUKKER

Chromeo

Mura Masa

Tale Of Us

Yaeji

Elderbrook

Kenny Beats

Keinemusic

Hot Since 82

Monolink

Nia Archives

Jan Blomqvist

WhoMadeWho

DJ Tennis + Carlita

Mathame

Chloé Caillet

Francis Mercier

Sunday April 16 & 23