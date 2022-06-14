Coachella 2023 Dates Announced

Festivalgoers are seen during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, Calif.

Coachella 2022 may still be fresh in our collective memory, but festival organizers are already looking ahead to 2023.

On Tuesday (June 14), Goldenvoice announced that next year’s Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on April 14-16 and April 21-23, 2023. The advance sale for passes will begin this Friday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Fans can register to participate in the advance sale here via the official Coachella website.

As of next year, Coachella is partnering with AXS as the festival’s ticketing platform, giving hopeful attendees the chance to set up their Coachella AXS Fan accounts ahead of the presale. Hotel packages, which include both general admission and VIP passes along with shuttle service to and from local resorts in the area, are also available through Valley Music Travel.

While headliners haven’t yet been announced, in an August 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Goldenvoice founder Paul Tollett said Frank Ocean — who was originally announced as a 2020 headliner before that year’s festival was canceled — is set to headline in 2023 instead. Whoever else ends up in the desert will follow a year that saw Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia electrify the crowd of festivalgoers with their headlining sets — with help from surprise appearances by Shania Twain, Lizzo, Damon Albarn and Hayley Williams.

Other highlights from Coachella’s 2022 iteration included a surprise set by Arcade Fire during weekend 1 to promote their sixth studio album We, as well as a reunion by 2NE1 during 88rising’s stellar “Head in the Clouds Forever” showcase. (During weekend 2, aespa took the group’s place in the lineup to make their U.S. festival debut.)

More information regarding pricing, payment plans, camping accommodations and other frequently asked questions can be found on Coachella’s website here.