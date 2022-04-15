×
Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Doja Cat & More Get Hyped for Coachella 2022

This year marks the first time the festival is up and running again since being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19-related concerns.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison/GI for The Recording Academy

Hundreds of musicians and thousands of music lovers are heading out West today. The first of two Coachella weekends is officially starting, with nearly 200 acts gearing up to perform from one of seven different stages over the course of the next three days.

This weekend is a particularly special moment in Coachella’s 23-year history, as this year marks the first time the festival is up and running again since being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19-related concerns. The two-year lead up means this year’s lineup of musicians is especially excited to perform in the sandy California desert. Megan Thee Stallion, for instance, is considering playing an unreleased song during her headlining set on Saturday (April 16), tweeting last week: “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping. I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

Also getting pumped for the big show is The Weeknd, who will perform with Swedish House Mafia; he joined the festival’s roster at the last minute when Kanye West dropped out. “We’re back home this Sunday,” he tweeted, sharing pictures from his 2018 Coachella set.

See how the musicians booked for this weekend are getting hyped for one of the world’s biggest annual music festivals below.

