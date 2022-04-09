Anitta’s Coachella 2022 Set Moved to Friday Slot

Coachella has announced a slight update to its 2022 schedule. Anitta, who originally was scheduled to be performing on Saturday at this year’s festival, will now appear on the Coachella stage on Friday.

The festival will take place over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24, with Anitta taking the stage on April 15 and April 22.

“Can’t wait, it’s gonna be insane!” Anitta tweeted with the update.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are replacing Kanye West as headliners in the Sunday (April 17 and 24) slot of this year’s event. Their names appeared on on a revamped poster that dropped on Wednesday, placing the new headliners alongside those previously announced: Harry Styles (on Friday, April 15 and 22) and Billie Eilish (on Saturday, April 16 and 23). Ye was slated to perform at the Indio, Calif., fest, but pulled out on Monday.

This year, an unprecedented number of Latin acts — including Anitta, Karol G, Grupo Firme and Banda MS — are set to perform at Coachella. Check out Billboard‘s highlights of all the Latin artists performing at Coachella 2022 here, and view the full music lineup on the festival’s website.

