Rebecca Black & Pabllo Vittar to Co-Host Coachella 2022 Afterparty: See the Lineup

If you don’t get your fill of dancefloor hedonism at Coachella itself, a trio of just-announced festival afterparties are set to satiate.

Taking place each night of the first weekend of Coachella, April 15-17, the events are being produced by L.A.-based promoter Framework and will be hosted by Los Angeles’ revered A Club Called Rhonda, the Wynn Hotel’s ongoing Art of the Wild fête and Palm Springs’ recently launched Desert Air festival.

Friday night’s Rhonda show will be hosted by fellow “Friday” icon Rebecca Black, along with Brazilian star Pabllo Vittar, with sets from Jayda G, SG Lewis, Purple Disco Machine and Rhonda’s longstanding residents Goddollars and Paradise.

On Saturday, Desert Air — which hosted its first-ever festival this past December in Palm Springs, Calif. — will feature Black Coffee playing back to back with The Martinez Brothers along with Peggy Gou and SOHMI, a Billboard pick for dance artists to watch this year.

And on Sunday, if you have even an ounce of energy left in your festival-worn body, you can see Damian Lazarus b2b with Michael Bibi, Bedouin, Dixon and Layla Benitez playing at Art of the Wild. See the complete lineups for each show below.

All three events will happen at the Ross Aviation Thermal Airport in Thermal, Calif., roughly 15 minutes from the festival site in Indio. (This site is the former home of the once-buzzy, celebrity-laden Coachella afterparty Neon Carnival.) Many of the artists playing this party trifecta are also playing Coachella itself, with the festival once again hosting the who’s who of dance music across multiple stages.