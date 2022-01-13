Here’s Every Electronic Act Playing Coachella 2022

Fatboy Slim performs on the AO Live Stage on day seven of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 26, 2020.

The anticipation for Coachella 2022 has become palpable since the full festival lineup dropped Wednesday (Jan. 12). As always, the desert mega-event is featuring a full spectrum of electronic music, from the most famous to the emerging.

Coachella manages to cover so much territory in the dance realm by dedicating two spaces to electronic music. The laser and LED-laden Sahara Tent features big names and big bangers, tending toward more mainstream and commercial dance music, and packing thousands of fans inside its spinning, glowing, bass-rattling confines.

Meanwhile, the smaller Yuma Tent serves as the festival’s club space, where artists from the realms of house, techno, IDM and other more underground-leaning styles play under the Yuma’s famous shark-shaped disco ball. (This tent — which, hot tip, is air conditioned — debuted at Coachella in 2013 in a nod to the divergent styles of dance/electronic music that were expanding into the U.S. during this era, with the Sahara canvassing straight-up EDM and the Yuma featuring underground sounds.)

Of course, some dance/electronic artists also play other Coachella stages. Swedish House Mafia and Disclosure, who’ve both played the festival main stage — are returning in 2022. (It’s not yet clear what day Swedish House Mafia will play the fest, with their name appearing in large font on the bottom of the lineup poster with a note that says only “returning to the desert.”) Presumably, some of the larger dance acts on the 2022 lineup will appear on the festival’s larger stages.

But regardless of where each act lands, what’s certain is that a sonically diverse group of dance artists will get bodies moving in the desert this April.

Here’s every dance/electronic artist playing Coachella 2022.

Friday, April 15 & 22:

Louis the Child

Madeon

Lane 8

Black Coffee

Peggy Gou

Daphni

The Martinez Brothers

The Avalanches

ARTBAT

Damian Lazarus

Tokimonsta

Purple Disco Machine

Dom Dolla

Logic1000

John Summit

Ela Minus

Jayda G

GG Magree

SOHMI

DJ Lord

Saturday (April 16 & 23):

Flume

Disclosure

Caribou

Tchami

Dixon

100 gecs

Hot Chip

DJ Koze

Floating Points

Richie Hawtin

Chris Liebing

ANNA

Paco Osuna

VNSSA

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Whipped Cream

DJ Holographic

Layla Benitez

Miane

Sunday (April 17 & 24):

Jamie xx

Fatboy Slim

SLANDER

Solomun

Fred again…

Duck Sauce

Duke Dumont

The Blessed Madonna

Honey Dijon

Michael Bibi

Bedouin

Channel Tres

Hayden James

Satori

Adam Port

Luttrell

AMÉMÉ

Cole Knight