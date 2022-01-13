Here’s Every Electronic Act Playing Coachella 2022

The anticipation for Coachella 2022 has become palpable since the full festival lineup dropped Wednesday (Jan. 12). As always, the desert mega-event is featuring a full spectrum of electronic music, from the most famous to the emerging.
Coachella manages to cover so much territory in the dance realm by dedicating two spaces to electronic music. The laser and LED-laden Sahara Tent features big names and big bangers, tending toward more mainstream and commercial dance music, and packing thousands of fans inside its spinning, glowing, bass-rattling confines.
Meanwhile, the smaller Yuma Tent serves as the festival’s club space, where artists from the realms of house, techno, IDM and other more underground-leaning styles play under the Yuma’s famous shark-shaped disco ball. (This tent — which, hot tip, is air conditioned — debuted at Coachella in 2013 in a nod to the divergent styles of dance/electronic music that were expanding into the U.S. during this era, with the Sahara canvassing straight-up EDM and the Yuma featuring underground sounds.)
Of course, some dance/electronic artists also play other Coachella stages. Swedish House Mafia and Disclosure, who’ve both played the festival main stage — are returning in 2022. (It’s not yet clear what day Swedish House Mafia will play the fest, with their name appearing in large font on the bottom of the lineup poster with a note that says only “returning to the desert.”) Presumably, some of the larger dance acts on the 2022 lineup will appear on the festival’s larger stages.
But regardless of where each act lands, what’s certain is that a sonically diverse group of dance artists will get bodies moving in the desert this April.
Here’s every dance/electronic artist playing Coachella 2022.
Friday, April 15 & 22:
Louis the Child
Madeon
Lane 8
Black Coffee
Peggy Gou
Daphni
The Martinez Brothers
The Avalanches
ARTBAT
Damian Lazarus
Tokimonsta
Purple Disco Machine
Dom Dolla
Logic1000
John Summit
Ela Minus
Jayda G
GG Magree
SOHMI
DJ Lord
Saturday (April 16 & 23):
Flume
Disclosure
Caribou
Tchami
Dixon
100 gecs
Hot Chip
DJ Koze
Floating Points
Richie Hawtin
Chris Liebing
ANNA
Paco Osuna
VNSSA
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Whipped Cream
DJ Holographic
Layla Benitez
Miane
Sunday (April 17 & 24):
Jamie xx
Fatboy Slim
SLANDER
Solomun
Fred again…
Duck Sauce
Duke Dumont
The Blessed Madonna
Honey Dijon
Michael Bibi
Bedouin
Channel Tres
Hayden James
Satori
Adam Port
Luttrell
AMÉMÉ
Cole Knight