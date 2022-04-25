Who Had Your Favorite Coachella Performance During Weekend 2? Vote!

That’s a wrap on Coachella 2022! The biggest music festival in the California desert closed out its second weekend on Sunday by doing everything it had done during Weekend 1 all over again. Well, almost.

The headliners stayed the same for the second weekend, but they had new surprises in store for the assembled festivalgoers, with Harry Styles waltzing out Lizzo in lieu of Shania Twain and Billie Eilish duetting with Hayley Williams on Paramore‘s “Misery Business” and “Happier Than Ever” instead of Damon Albarn.

Acts further down the lineup made some changes too. For one, Arcade Fire didn’t deliver a follow-up to their unannounced set during Weekend 1. But perhaps most exciting of all, aespa made their live U.S. debut during 88rising‘s second Head in the Clouds Forever showcase, electrifying the crowd with hits like “Black Mamba,” “Savage,” “Next Level” and the brand-new song “Life’s Too Short.”

Weekend 2 also marked the return of favorites from Weekend 1 like Phoebe Bridgers, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jessie Reyez, Danny Elfman, Stromae, Lil Baby and more.

Now that Coachella 2022 is officially in the rear-view mirror, Billboard wants to know which Weekend 2 performance was your all-time favorite!

Was Anitta’s set in the wake of her new album Versions of Me just as magical the second time around? Did Doja send you straight to Planet Her? Were you as proud of Styles as Lizzo was following their cover of “I Will Survive” and duet of One Direction‘s “What Makes You Beautiful”? Or did aespa take the Weekend 2 crown with their thrilling “aenergy”?

Relive your favorite Coachella memories by voting in Billboard‘s official Weekend 2 poll below.