Who Had Your Favorite Coachella Performance During Weekend 1? Vote!

The first weekend of Coachella 2022 is officially behind us. And what a weekend it turned out to be, with headlining sets from Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd.

But the superstar headliners were far from the only highlights of the three days in the desert, with everyone from Phoebe Bridgers and Doja Cat to Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby tearing up the stage with unforgettable performances.

Additionally, Louis the Child, Flume, Stromae and Run the Jewels also hit the Empire Polo Club, while Arcade Fire gave a surprise performance ahead of the release of their upcoming sixth studio effort WE.

And now, Billboard wants to know: Which Weekend 1 performance was your favorite?

Were you losing your mind when Styles brought out Shania Twain to duet on “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One,” or when he debuted Harry’s House tracks “Boyfriend” and “Late Night Talking”? Or did you prefer Eilish bringing Damon Albarn onstage for special renditions of “Getting Older” and Gorillaz‘s “Feel Good Inc.”?

Maybe you preferred Anitta‘s electric set on the heels of her latest album Versions of Me, or Justin Bieber‘s surprise appearance with Daniel Caesar to perform “Peaches.” Or perhaps nothing was better during the weekend than seeing 2NE1 reunite with CL during 88rising‘s Heads in the Clouds Forever showcase or Danny Elfman electrify the crowd with his ambitious, completely unique performance backed by a full orchestra.

Whether you were experiencing the festival in person or streaming the show online, vote in Billboard‘s poll below.