Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Coi Leray & More Added to CNN’s The Fourth in America Lineup: Exclusive

CNN is gearing up to show their patriotism for the Fourth of July in their annual The Fourth in America special, and the network revealed exclusively to Billboard on Thursday (June 29) that Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Coi Leray and Ludacris have been added to the jam-packed lineup.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Brad Paisley Shania Twain See latest videos, charts and news

They join previously announced performers Alanis Morissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, The Plain White T’s and more. Leray and another featured act, Zac Brown Band, will perform from Summerfest in Milwaukee. The United States Air Force Band will also deliver a special ensemble performance.

The event comes just weeks after CNN’s Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom concert which featured performances by Chlöe Bailey, Nelly, Big Freedia, Kirk Franklin and more.

The Fourth in America broadcast will feature coast-to-coast fireworks shows taking place in cities across the country, including in Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego and Washington DC.

The special will be hosted by CNN’s Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Victor Blackwell and Cari Champion, and will be streamed live starting at 7 p.m. ET for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Tuesday (July 4). The special will simulcast on CNN International.