City Winery to Host Fundraiser & Performances for Black History Month & Women’s History Month

This February and March, City Winery will host its inaugural two-month long initiatives titled “Still I Rise” in celebration of Black History Month and “Fierce Light” honoring women and gender justice. Each month will feature a mix of musicians and women thought leaders including Lalah Hathaway, Chrisette Michele, Eric Benét, Vanessa Carlton, Elle Varner and Keke Wyatt.

“At City Winery, we aim to foster an environment that invites people from all walks of life into our ecosystem and gives everyone a chance to proverbially be onstage,” said Michael Dorf, CEO of City Winery. “We are thrilled to celebrate and recognize diverse voices that empower and inspire during Black History Month and Women’s History Month.”

The initiatives are a part of City Winery’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The upscale dining and event space will also donate a portion of select programming proceeds throughout February and March. “Still I Rise” beneficiaries include Black Feminist Future, Black Voters Matter and In Our Own Voice, while “Fierce Light” proceeds will go to Sister Reach, Sister Song and Women’s Refugee Commission.

Guests can support these causes by attending shows throughout the next two months at City Winery’s various locations in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Nashville and Hudson Valley. The organization will also produce a limited-edition, custom-labeled wine that will be available for purchase online and at the performances. A portion of the proceeds from both ticket sales and wine sales will benefit the aforementioned organizations as well.

Tickets for all shows and panels will be available at City Winery.