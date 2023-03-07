×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

City Girls Dish About Their Perfect (NSFW) Date & Give Advice to Their Fans: Watch

The duo caught up with Billboard News backstage at Rolling Loud LA.

In between having fun and turning up crowds at Rolling Loud Los Angeles last weekend, City Girls took a moment to speak with Billboard News about what a perfect date looks like for them and to give fans aspiring to be like them some pointed career advice.

Explore

Explore

City Girls

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

For Yung Miami — who confirmed on camera that she is single, despite being publicly linked with Diddy — her perfect date includes a series of luxurious and NSFW activities.

Related

XXXTentacion

Prosecutor Calls XXXTentacion's Alleged Killers 'Predators'

“I want a man to come pick me up on a jet, eat my p—y on the jet,” the rapper, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, stated. “It depends on when we land … [I want to] eat on the beach, but we naked.”

Brownlee currently hosts the Caresha Please podcast, during which she brings a series of musical guests from the R&B and hip-hop space to talk about their lives, careers and relationships, often resulting in raw and unfiltered answers.

“I like to ask questions that people not. I just like to talk to people, it’s something that I want to know, it’s not even the people. If I wanna know something about you, I’m going to ask you,” she said of her show. “I’m a very direct person. I’ll ask anything, I’ll say anything and so I just feel like holding real conversations with people, real topics. If you want to get personal, you can.”

The conversation, which took place with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly, then pivoted to career advice for aspiring female rappers looking to emulate City Girls’ career. JT laid it out simply for anyone watching: “Be yourself, be authentic, f— these n—as, get that paper … and love your n—a too.”

Watch City Girls’ full interview with Billboard News in the video above.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad