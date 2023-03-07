City Girls Dish About Their Perfect (NSFW) Date & Give Advice to Their Fans: Watch

In between having fun and turning up crowds at Rolling Loud Los Angeles last weekend, City Girls took a moment to speak with Billboard News about what a perfect date looks like for them and to give fans aspiring to be like them some pointed career advice.

For Yung Miami — who confirmed on camera that she is single, despite being publicly linked with Diddy — her perfect date includes a series of luxurious and NSFW activities.

“I want a man to come pick me up on a jet, eat my p—y on the jet,” the rapper, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, stated. “It depends on when we land … [I want to] eat on the beach, but we naked.”

Brownlee currently hosts the Caresha Please podcast, during which she brings a series of musical guests from the R&B and hip-hop space to talk about their lives, careers and relationships, often resulting in raw and unfiltered answers.

“I like to ask questions that people not. I just like to talk to people, it’s something that I want to know, it’s not even the people. If I wanna know something about you, I’m going to ask you,” she said of her show. “I’m a very direct person. I’ll ask anything, I’ll say anything and so I just feel like holding real conversations with people, real topics. If you want to get personal, you can.”

The conversation, which took place with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly, then pivoted to career advice for aspiring female rappers looking to emulate City Girls’ career. JT laid it out simply for anyone watching: “Be yourself, be authentic, f— these n—as, get that paper … and love your n—a too.”

Watch City Girls’ full interview with Billboard News in the video above.