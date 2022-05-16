×
Ciara & Kim Kardashian Stun on Cover of ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Issue

Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, penned a sweet letter in the magazine celebrating his wife's achievements.

Ciara Sports Illustrated
Ciara on the cover of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue on newsstands May 19th, 2022. Ben Watts/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Sports Illustrated revealed their cover models of this year’s Swimsuit issue on Monday (May 16) including Ciara, Kim Kardashian and more.

On her cover, the “Thinkin Bout You” singer — and recent Billboard Women in Music host — poses in a leopard print one-piece and cowboy hat in the cool waters of Barbados. The accompanying story includes a sweet letter lovingly written by her husband Russell Wilson.

“As you can probably tell, I’m incredibly proud of my wife,” the Denver Broncos quarterback wrote. “And now that she’s on the cover of SI Swimsuit, that’s one more thing for me to take pride in. I know it’s something she’s always wanted. And I know she’ll use the visibility that comes with being on the cover to inspire even more people—not only as a mother and the beautiful angel and the powerful woman that she is, but also as the businesswoman that she is, the fashion icon that she is.”

Wilson went on to gush about his wife, adding, “That’s what my wife does. She inspires people because she connects with them. She tilts rooms when she walks into them; it really seems like all the furniture just slides her way. Maybe it’s an interaction with a fan, where she’ll suggest they take a selfie together before the fan can even ask. Or it might be a far more serious situation. I remember our first visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital, when a mother of a boy who was ill held on to her for a good five minutes without letting go. That’s the kind of woman Ciara is—a ray of light.”

For her part, Kardashian was photographed in the Dominican Republic in a nude, barely-there bikini and penned a thoughtful letter to her younger self in her profile, advising her past self to focus on sharing her truth through action rather than words and to never be content to rest on her laurels.

Check out Ciara and Kim’s SI: Swimsuit covers below.

Ciara Sports Illustrated

    Ciara on the cover of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue on newsstands May 19th, 2022.
Kim Kardashian Sports Illustrated
Kim Kardashian on the cover of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue on newsstands May 19th, 2022. Greg Swales/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
