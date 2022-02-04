Ciara & Her Son ‘Roll’ in Style With Matching Bronco Trucks

Ciara speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Ciara took mother-son matching to the next level on Thursday (Feb. 3) when she shared an adorable video to Instagram showing off their matching rides.

In the clip, the singer is smiling for the camera while chilling out the roof of her black Ford Bronco SUV. One-year-old Win Harrison is right next to her in an appropriately sized, mini replica Bronco of his own.

“How We Roll,” Ciara captioned the post, giving video credit to her husband Russell Wilson.

CiCi and Wilson are also parents to four-year-old daughter Sienna, and seven-year-old Future, whom the “Level Up” singer shares with ex-fiancé Future.

Back in November 2021, baby Win stole the show at the White House, when he began crawling across the press room floor while Ciara discussed COVID-19 vaccinations for the five-to-11-year-old demographic, answering questions from the press following her conference with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Dr. Hina Talib.

“My son Future actually got vaccinated two days ago, and he walked in excited, a little nervous, but he was excited because a lot of his classmates are vaccinated, so it was really cool to be on that journey with him being a mom and seeing it through his eyes was amazing as well,” she is seen explaining in the video below, as Win pops up at around the 10-second mark.