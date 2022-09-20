Ciara Shows Off Fiery Orange Hairstyle & Grills

Summer may be over, but Ciara is still bringing the heat. The “Level Up” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 20) to flaunt her new look — a creamsicle-hued hairstyle complete with shiny gold grills on her teeth and matching accessories.

“Where’s my twin at??:) #BetterThangs,” she captioned the post. The orange tone comes just in time for football season, as Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson plays for the Denver Broncos — and orange is one of their team colors.

In July, Ciara and Wilson celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. “Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more,” Ciara captioned a video that showcased intimate moments from her and her husband’s relationship. “It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday. I’m a better woman because of you. There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go.”

Since their marriage in 2016, the couple has welcomed two children — 5-year-old Sienna and nearly 2-year-old Win — joining big brother Future Zahir, from Ciara’s previous relationship with rapper Future.