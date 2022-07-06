Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate 6 Years of Marriage: ‘Cheers to Forever’

Russell Wilson and Ciara at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Ciara and Russell Wilson said “I do” six years ago, back in 2016, and now they’re celebrating their love story via social media.

On Wednesday (July 6), both the R&B singer and Denver Broncos quarterback took to Instagram to mark their six-year wedding anniversary.

“Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more,” Ciara captioned a video that showcased intimate moments from her and Wilson’s relationship. “It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday. I’m a better woman because of you. There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go.”

The football player reciprocated the gesture, posting a video of his own to Instagram with cameos from their three children and an equally sweet caption. “I walked into the room for the first time…and I was speechless. Not because I didn’t have the words to say, but because God answered my prayers. My prayers of finding someone with love, joy, peace, a vision, a desire to impact the world, and a passion for raising a family together… that was you. God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage with our 3 beautiful children and an overflow of laughter, love, & life. Cheers to forever. Happy Anniversary my love @Ciara…I Love You Mrs. Wilson.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ciara Russel Wilson See latest videos, charts and news

Since their marriage in 2016, the couple has welcomed two children — 5-year-old Sienna and nearly 2-year-old Win — joining big brother Future Zahir, from Ciara’s previous relationship with rapper Future.

See Ciara and Wilson’s Instagram posts below.