Ciara & Russell Wilson Visit Prison and Perform With Inmates: ‘My Heart Is Filled With Joy’

Ciara and Russell Wilson took a break from their busy schedules to spread joy to inmates in a maximum-security prison who have turned over a new leaf and embraced religion.

God Behind Bars shared a video to its Instagram account, along with details of the power couple’s visit to the prison. “300 incarcerated men filled the prison chapel to hear a word from @dangerusswilson,” the caption read.

The video focused on a moment in Ciara’s testimony, during which she was visibly emotional at the power of God’s love. “You know what’s so beautiful about God’s love? It’s relentless, he don’t let off,” she told the inmates. “And you know what I love about God and what he said and his promise is that there’s no abomination in Jesus Christ….so if you ask for forgiveness, he will forgive you. My heart is filled with joy.”

After Ciara’s moment on the mic, she and her husband joined the hall in song, during which several bowed their heads and fully embraced the moment. Wilson later shared the video to his Instagram feed and wrote, “Lord there’s nothing better than YOU!!! Over 300 Maximum Prison Inmates worshipping Jesus! His Grace and Spirit is overwhelming in the midst of mistakes He still loves and forgives. ‘For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.’ ‭‭John‬ ‭3‬:‭17‬ ‭NIV‬‬ @GodBehindBars @Ciara.”

Touched by the video, Ciara also shared the moment to her respective Instagram Story, writing, “God’s love is so good.”

Watch video from Ciara and Russell Wilson’s visit to the prison below.