Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce Precious New Puppy: ‘The Sweetest Surprise’

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ciara got quite the surprise from Russell Wilson on Mother’s Day: a brand new puppy!

On Monday (May 9), the superstar couple took to social media to introduce the world to their latest bundle of furry joy. “Meet.. BRONCO,” Ciara wrote using a dog emoji. “The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie:) The sweetest surprise. I love you baby @DangeRussWilson #MothersDay.”

“Got a puppy!” the Beauty Marks singer gushes in the accompanying video as she cuddles up next to the Denver Broncos quarterback with a giant smile on her face. “Say hi — say hi, Bronco! Say ‘hi guys.’ That’s a cute girl.”

Back in March, Ciara hosted Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music for the second time, opening the star-studded night with a special moment of silence for Ukraine before MC-ing the evening filled with performances by this year’s honorees including Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Gabby Barrett and more. On the red carpet for the event, Wilson hilariously crashed his wife’s interview with Billboard‘s Chelsea Briggs to remind her she needed to hit the stage.

Since then, the singer has also stepped in to guest host The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During her stint, she even welcomed her hubby to the set — as a guest this time — and he promptly put the mom of three on the spot by sweetly asking for more kids. Getting down on one knee after presenting her a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, he asked, “I have a question for you. A serious question. Can we have more babies? It will be perfect. Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?”

Meet the couple’s cute new addition to the family below.