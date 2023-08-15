Ciara Does a Pregnant Belly Dance to Her Chris Brown Collab ‘How We Roll’: Watch

Ciara is continuing to soak up her pregnancy bliss. On Monday (Aug. 14), the “Goodies” singer posted a video of her dancing with her full baby bump on display.

The R&B star appeared in the video — set to her and Chris Brown’s collaborative track “How We Roll” — wearing a pink and orange crochet crop top, a blue denim skirt, and layered silver and gold chains to accessorize.

“Yeah, top off, summer in the wind/ You look at me like that again, we make another kid/ You my heart, I’m your rib,” she lip-synched, stepping away from the camera to show her full body while rubbing her baby bump and swaying to the beat of the song. “If I ever had to for you, I would do a bid/ And I can tell that you’re ready/ Three, two, one, it’s goin’ down like confetti/ Pour the ten to one shots again/ If we film it on the phone, promise that we gonna trend.”

Speaking of “How We Roll” in an interview with Billboard News, CiCi said, “It is a great example of that feel good, R&B dance, rhythmic, melodic energy that you can play at a house party. It’s gonna set the house party off right. And then of course, Breezy and I coming together — this is something that we had been wanting to do for a long time. It was, I would say, an artist dream come true for the both of us and our fans have told us they wanted it for a long time, so we’re like ‘We gotta make this happen,’ and the moment and the song couldn’t be any better.”

Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy (her third with husband Russell Wilson) earlier this month with a stylish baby bump reveal on Instagram. The “1, 2 Step” singer has three children already: Nine-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future, and daughter Sienna Princess and son Win Harrison with Wilson.

See Ciara’s belly dancing video below.