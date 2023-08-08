Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her Third Child With Russell Wilson: See Her Bump

Ciara is officially a soon-to-be mom of four. The 37-year-old vocalist revealed Tuesday (Aug. 8) that she’s expecting her third baby with husband Russell Wilson, and her fourth child altogether.

The news comes as a sneaky Instagram video, in which Ciara stands beside an indoor pool, backlit so that only her silhouette is visible. It’s only when she turns to the side that her baby bump becomes visible, confirming that the star is pregnant.

“’You look at me like that again, we make another kid…,” she captioned the post, quoting lyrics from her new song “How We Roll” with Chris Brown. “You my heart I’m your rib’ 🥰😘❤️”

The “One, Two Step” singer is already mom to three kids, including 9-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future. After marrying Wilson in 2016, she and the Denver Broncos quarterback welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in 2017 followed by son Win Harrison in 2020.

The pregnancy news means that Wilson is getting exactly what he wanted, having asked Ciara on daytime television for more babies in 2022. While Ciara was filling in for Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, the NFL star appeared as a guest and, getting down on one knee, asked, “I have a question for you. A serious question. Can we have more babies? It will be perfect. Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?”

The announcement also comes just four days after “How We Roll” dropped, meaning she shot the accompanying music video with Brown while pregnant. The song follows previous 2023 singles from Ciara “Da Girls,” “Slow” with Jackson Wang and “Get Loose” with AGNEZ MO.

“How We Roll” marks the lead single off Ciara’s upcoming EP CiCi, which she spoke about in an interview with Billboard earlier this week. She also reflected on the 20-year anniversary of her debut album Goodies, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and spawned three consecutive smash hits on the Billboard Hot 100: the Missy Elliott-assisted “1, 2 Step” (No. 2), the Ludacris-featuring “Oh” (No. 2), and the No. 1-peaking “Goodies” (with Petey Pablo).

“I feel blessed. I feel like I’m just getting started at the same time,” she told Billboard. “To know that it was 20 years ago that I was just really, really ambitious… dreaming big, I envisioned that I’d be sitting somewhere like this 20 years later.”

See Ciara’s pregnancy announcement below: