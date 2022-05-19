Ciara Wishes a Happy 8th Birthday to Her Son Future: ‘Mommy Loves You So Much’

Ciara onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Ciara‘s son is eight years old!

The “Level Up” singer took to social media on Thursday (May 19) to share a sweet happy birthday message to her firstborn child, Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future.

“My Heart. My Big Boy. The Big 8!!” she wrote alongside an adorable series of photos of the happy mother and son smiling at Future Zahir’s baseball game. “Mommy loves you so much and I’m so proud of the sweet boy you’re becoming each day! It warms my heart to see how you love so beautifully! There’s nothing you can’t do! Go Future Go! #HappyBirthday Baby Boy.”

My Heart. My Big Boy. The Big 8!!

Mommy loves you so much and I’m so proud of the sweet boy you’re becoming each day! It warms my heart to see how you love so beautifully! There’s nothing you can’t do! Go Future Go! #HappyBirthday Baby Boy💙 pic.twitter.com/Md8rp56ulw — Ciara (@ciara) May 19, 2022

Ciara is also a mom to nearly two-year-old Win Harrison and four-year-old Sienna Princess, whom she shares with her husband Russell Wilson.

“Future is just like the kid with the wisdom who’s probably the calmest,” Ciara recently told People of her eldest son, who she said often steps in as mediator for his siblings’ squabbles. “But also is like, ‘Hey, I’m the biggest one, so keep that in perspective.'”

“He’s so loving and he has a big heart, but you really see it come out, especially in his interactions with [baby brother] Win,” she added “You can tell [Win]’s already kind of looking up to him.”