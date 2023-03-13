Ciara Turns Heads in Barely There Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Ciara is never a stranger to high fashion. Following the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, the “1, 2 Step” singer was one of many musicians who dazzled at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and took to the red carpet to pose for photos at the event. Ciara, however, went for one of the more daring looks of the evening, showing up in a barely there mesh dress.

The 37-year-old posed for pictures at the even in a sheer and shimmering netted halter gown by Dundas that left little to the imagination, using black underwear and flesh-colored pasties to cover up. Ciara accessorized the look with diamond drop earrings courtesy of Cartier, black velvet elbow-length gloves and black strappy Santoni heels.

After the fashion-filled evening came to a close, Ciara shared a series of snaps in a video posted to her Instagram on Monday (March 13). Megan Thee Stallion, who also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, makes a brief cameo in the set of photos, as well as the singer’s husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who matched alongside her in a black velvet suit jacket. M.I.A.’s 2012 hit “Bad Girls” soundtracks the video.

Cardi B also attended the Vanity Fair party alongside husband Offset, Billie Eilish took boyfriend Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood as her date and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wore matching black ensembles to the party.

See all the celebrities who attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party here, and see Ciara’s video below.