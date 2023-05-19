Ciara Defends See-Through Vanity Fair Party Dress, Says Designer ‘Knows the Woman’s Body’

Ciara made headlines back in March when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty wearing a stunning, completely see-through Dundas gown embellished in crystals and layered over a matching thong. Trolls online started criticizing the “Like a Boy” singer for wearing a revealing outfit, and in a new interview with LVR magazine, Ciara has responded to the comments and showed appreciation for the fashion designer.

“I was fitted for the dress in Paris as I attended the Dundas show. Peter has been a close friend since we attended the Met Gala in 2021. He knows me well, and he gets and knows the woman’s body,” she explained. “I love the concept with the black crystal versus white crystals; I loved the black sheer and combination of it all and seeing it on the runway. It’s a process of getting ready for the red carpet. I pay attention to every detail. I have an appreciation for the art of fashion and the vision of the artist who created the garment.”

Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

After the fashion-filled evening came to a close, Ciara shared a series of snaps in a video posted to her Instagram on Monday (March 13). Megan Thee Stallion, who also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, makes a brief cameo in the set of photos, as well as the singer’s husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who matched alongside her in a black velvet suit jacket. M.I.A.’s 2012 hit “Bad Girls” soundtracks the video.