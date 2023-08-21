Ciara Claps Back at Women’s Basketball Coach for Saying She Makes ‘TikTok Music’

Ciara is standing up to the haters.

The “1, 2 Step” singer took to Twitter on Sunday (Aug. 20) to reply to a tweet accusing her of making “TikTok music.” The user is an assistant coach at William & Mary Tribe Women’s Basketball in Virginia, according to her Twitter profile.

“And.. ..you’re watching…:) taking time to comment. Gotta love it,” Ciara replied with a laughing emoji, before following up with another tweet: “Not the assistant coach of a women’s basketball team taking time to hate.. that makes no sense.”

Despite the trolls, it’s been an incredible month for Ciara, who revealed that she’s expecting her third baby with husband Russell Wilson, and her fourth child altogether. “’You look at me like that again, we make another kid…,” she captioned the Instagram post, quoting lyrics from her new song “How We Roll” with Chris Brown. “You my heart I’m your rib.”

The “One, Two Step” singer is already mom to three kids, including 9-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future. After marrying Wilson in 2016, she and the Denver Broncos quarterback welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in 2017 followed by son Win Harrison in 2020.

The announcement also came just four days after “How We Roll” dropped, which follows previous 2023 singles from Ciara “Da Girls,” “Slow” with Jackson Wang and “Get Loose” with AGNEZ MO.