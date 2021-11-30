Ciara, Billy Porter & Liza Koshy to Co-Host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest

Ciara, Billy Porter and Liza Koshy will all return to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022, ABC and MRC Live & Alternative announced Tuesday (Nov. 30).

Seacrest, the show’s 17-time host and executive producer, will headline the New Year’s festivities from Times Square in New York City for its 50th anniversary.

Veteran hostess and Grammy-winning superstar Ciara will celebrate her fifth year taking over the Los Angeles party, where award-winning DJ D-Nice will spin. Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning actor Porter will co-host the Central Time Zone countdown from New Orleans, which he also did in 2019. Meanwhile, Koshy, who previously served as one of the show’s correspondents in 2019, will make her grand return alongside Seacrest in New York. And Jessie James Decker will return as the Powerball correspondent for the third year in a row.

For its golden anniversary, the show will continue its tradition of broadcasting five-and-a-half hours worth of performances along with glimpses of New Year’s celebrations around the world until 2 a.m. ET. But there’s a twist this year: There will be an additional fourth location, in Puerto Rico, for the show’s first-ever Spanish-language countdown.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will air live on Friday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.