Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & More to Perform at ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’

The holiday season is officially upon us, and to kick off the most wonderful time of the year, the iconic Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 30.

As usual, the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special is set to have an all-star lineup of major performers including Alicia Keys, Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli along with Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, the Muppets of Sesame Street, Dan + Shay, The Shindellas, Louis York and more.

Additionally, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform their festive, romantic duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” at the 90th annual event. “This is one of those things you grew up hearing about,” Stefani told Today. “I was from Los Angeles, so I never went to New York when I was a little girl. So it’s even a bigger deal for me to be here and be part of this.”

The Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, hosted by Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, airs on Nov. 30 starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. After the ceremony, the tree will be lit in Rockefeller Center in New York City every day from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Buy tickets and check out more information about the event here.