Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Mourned by Sheryl Crow, Garbage & More: ‘Songbird Forever’

Christine McVie died on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at age 79, and the music community immediately took to social media to honor the late Fleetwood Mac lyricist.

While McVie’s bandmates released a joint statement announcing her death, both Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood penned individual tributes to their friend on their personal Twitter accounts. “Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie,” the drummer wrote, in part, while Nicks shared a handwritten note using lyrics from Haim’s 2019 single “Hallelujah.”

“I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven,” tweeted Sheryl Crow. “The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP.”

Garbage was one of the first acts to react to the news, writing, “Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted. Songbird forever.”

John Taylor shared his thoughts on behalf of Duran Duran, tweeting, “So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP,” alongside a black-and-white portrait of the prolific singer-songwriter.

As one-fifth of the iconic band, some of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest songs written by McVie included “Songbird,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Little Lies,” “Don’t Stop” and many more.

Read more tributes to McVie’s memory from Diane Warren, Bret Michaels, Ann Wilson and others below.

What a tremendous loss to the music community. My deepest condolences to the family, friends & fans of Christine McVie. — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) November 30, 2022

Peace and love, Christine McVie. ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/5xV833cZFW — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) November 30, 2022

Well this is some pretty sad shitty news. Always loved her. Always loved her songs. Sing in power Christine🎤💔Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79 https://t.co/bX3Bu56WpT via @variety — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 30, 2022